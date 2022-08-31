Landguards Grabbed At Yaw Koko

The Kyebi Divisional Police Command in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region are holding 10 persons suspected to be landguards for terrorizing residents of Yaw Koko, a community near Nsawam.

The suspects were arrested by the Okyeman Land Protection Force on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects were allegedly intimidating residents of three communities: Yaw k)k), Nsawam and Amasaman lately.

The task force retrieved some offensive weapons including guns from the suspected landguards who had pitched camp in a house for their operations.

The suspects have been handed over to the Kyebi Divisional Police command for further investigation.

The Okyeman Akwansrahene, Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, who doubles as the leader of the Okyeman Land Protection Force, called on the security service to be swift in dealing with land guards to prevent violent clashes against individuals and groups encroaching on Okyeman Stool lands.

“We have handed them over to the Kyebi Police for more investigations. It’s our prayer that they act swiftly,” he said.

“The landguards issue if not dealt with would result in violent clashes.”

Chief of Yaw Koko, Barimah Okata Amoah has been overwhelmed by the actions of the suspected landguards.

“I don’t understand what is happening; we woke up to see people on my land. They have demarcated a huge portion and guarded it with weapons.”

