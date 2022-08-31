Bagre Dam Spilage Imminent

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the opening of the floodgates of the Bagre Dam is scheduled for September 1, 2022.

According to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), following reports received from the development partners in Burkina Faso (SONABEL ENERGY), the upstream level of the Bagre and Konpienga Dams are rising rapidly.

A statement by NADMO stated that according to the Burkina authority, the water level as of today is 234.71m and 175.53m respectively.

“This is as a result of the filling rate of these two Dams which read 98.40% in 2022 compared to 92.10% in 2021 and 59.86% in 2022 compared to 55.24% in 2021.”

NADMO has therefore called on the public, farmers, settlers, and communities leaving along the White and the Black Volta to evacuate to safe havens to prevent the loss of lives and property.

In 2020, heavy downpours and resultant floods in addition to the spillage of the Bagre dam destroyed over 30 acres of farmlands and displaced hundreds of residents in the North East Region.

Some communities were cut off due tothe blockage of roads that link them to the various districts of the Region by the flooding.

About six persons were confirmed dead in the Region due to floods and the spillage of the Bagre dam.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale