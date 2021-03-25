Lands Minister Holds Talks With Small Scale Mining Associations

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has held talks with a number of small scale mining associations in the Ashanti Region.

The meeting took place on Wednesday evening, March 24, 2021, at the COFKANS Hotel in Obuasi.

In all, Mr Jinapor met with the Dunkwa, Fomena, Obuasi and Adansi North Small Scale Mining Associations.

He seized the opportunity to share President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision for the mining sector with the associations.

He stated that the vision of the President was to build a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry in Ghana.

The Minister therefore warned that Government shall not give space for any illegal small scale mining popularly known as Galamsey.

He said Mr Akufo-Addo’s government shall continue to ensure the strict regulation of the mining sector to prevent illegal mining activities.

Mr Jinapor indicated that Ghana could do small scale mining in a regulated manner.

The Minister commenced his two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Community Mining

He said the best way to go in ensuring that small scale mining is done in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner was Community mining.

By Melvin Tarlue