Lands Minister Meets Military, La Council Over Land Dispute

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor met with the Military High Command and the La Traditional Council over dispute over La lands.

According to the Public Relations Unit of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry in a statement, the meeting took place on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Below is the full statement

23rd April, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

MINISTER FOR LANDS AND NATURAL RESOURCES MEETS WITH MILITARY HIGH COMMAND AND LA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

Following a petition made to the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, by the La Traditional Council, on the recent developments regarding ownership and use of certain lands around the environs of Burma-Camp in Accra, the Minister today, 23rd April, 2021, met with the Military High Command and the La Traditional Council.

Officials of the Ministry and the Lands Commission were in attendance.

The meeting was productive and all stakeholders expressed utmost satisfaction with the outcome.

At the end of the meeting, a five (5) member committee was constituted to come up with a set of measures and options to be considered by Government for adoption. This, the Minister believes, will help bring finality to this age-old matter and ensure peaceful co-existence between the Ghana Armed Forces and the people of La.

He tasked the Committee to be guided by the facts and law pertaining to the subject land. The Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the Committee to deliver on its mandate.

The Committee is expected to submit its report by Friday, 7th May, 2021.

…/2

2

Participants at the meeting resolved to safeguard the peace, harmony and cohesion in Accra, particularly, the La community.

The membership of the Committee is as follows:-

1. Chairman​​​-​Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio,

MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency and Deputy Minister Designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

2. Representative of the

Ghana Armed Forces​-​Brig. Gen. Benjamin Amoah-Boakye

3. Representative of the La

Traditional Council​​-​Mr. Lawrence Sacketey

4. Representative of the

Lands Commission​​-​Ms. Mabel Yemidi

5. Representative of the

Ministry of Lands & Natural

Resources ​​​-​Mr. James Dadson

(Member/Secretary)

End

Public Relations Unit, MLNR