Landslide Win For PM Modi In India Election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured another five-year term after winning a landslide general election victory.

Results so far show his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win about 300 of the 543 seats in parliament.

The main opposition alliance, which is headed by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party, is yet to concede.

The vote had been widely viewed as a referendum on the prime minister’s Hindu nationalist politics.

Over 600 million people voted in a marathon six-week process.

Mr Modi has not just exceeded exit poll predictions but has also won a larger share of the vote than the 2014 elections, partial results show.

Partial and declared results show Mr Modi’s BJP is projected to win 300 seats, while the main opposition alliance headed by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party is expected to win fewer than 100.

A party or coalition needs at least 272 seats to secure a majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament, or Lok Sabha.

