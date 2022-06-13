Larruso Wants Collaboration With Sarkodie

Larruso

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Larruso, has hinted at joining forces with celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, to release a project later this year.

This comes up as an old picture of a young Larruso with Sarkodie circulated on social media earlier this week.

In an interview with Sammy Forson on Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Killy Killy’ hitmaker said that the picture was shot at a time when he approached Sarkodie for a verse for his personal project which proved futile, but he managed to get a picture with him, something he is really grateful for.

“At that time, I wanted to tell him that I wanted a verse for my song. I told one of his bouncers and he was like look at this guy, but I managed to have a picture with him and I’m so grateful for that,” he revealed.

When quizzed if he would love to have a collaboration with him anytime soon, he stated, “Of course, it is going to happen this year.”

Larruso shot to fame after he released ‘Killy Killy’, and he later featured Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur on the remix of the song.

He has other songs like ‘Eeba’, ‘Gi Dem’, and ‘Celebrity’ among others to his credit.

He was on the show to promote his new single titled ‘Carolina’, which according to him was inspired by his father.