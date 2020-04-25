Laryea Ranks Asamoah Among Africa Greats



Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Ghanaian winger Laryea Kingston has rated Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah among the greatest African footballers.

Asamoah has played for both Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan, however, his versatility has let him down as he’s been unable to play in his favourite position.

The 31-year-old won six Serie A titles with Juventus, four Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

“Of course, I will rank Kwadwo Asamoah among the greatest African players on the continent,” Laryea, now a youth coach at Norwegian side Nordsjaelland, told Goal on Friday.

“He is someone we have underrated a lot, especially football fans. If you look at him, he has done very well in every team that he’s played in. Apart from Udinese, he’s played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, in Juventus and Inter Milan. At Juve, where he won a lot of league titles and played in the Champions League, he was playing regularly and consistently for two or three seasons.

“He deserves the accolades.”

Asamoah has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce or Galatasaray in the summer.