‘I Have Paid My Dues For Kotoko’

Sadick Adams



Former Asante Kotoko forward Sadick Adams has ruled out a possible return to the Red Army.

He cited giving opportunity for up-and-coming players as his reason for not returning to a club he reveres so much.

The strong attacker was instrumental in Kotoko’s FA Cup triumph over bitterest rivals Hearts in 2017 in Tamale.

Adams, 30, a former Real Madrid youth player, is currently a free agent after being deemed surplus to requirement by Kotoko two years ago.

Indications are that Adams is willing to play for Berekum Chelsea for free.

“If Asante Kotoko approaches me to play for them, I won’t play. Because, I did what a man was supposed to do, they should give the young ones a chance.

Asante Kotoko is the best club I have ever played and it’s a dream come true to play for the Porcupine Warriors,” he said on Ashh FM.

Adams was the Kumasi-based side’s top scorer in the 2017/2018 season with 12 goals in all competitions.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum