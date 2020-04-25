Do All Pastors Have Relationship With God?

DOES EVERY pastor, apostle, evangelist, teacher or prophet we see around have a relationship with God the Father? Many may answer this question in the affirmative or otherwise, but we need to rely on the truth of God’s Word for an answer. We know that the Bible is the authority for truthful Christian teaching. As we diligently read or study it, we find an answer for the question above.

The apostle John, a first century preacher of the gospel and a faithful witness to the suffering and glorification of Christ, indicates that not all preachers have a relationship with God the Father. They may mention the name of God in their prayers, but they do not genuinely have a relationship with Him.

John writes, “… many deceivers have gone out into the world. They deny that Jesus Christ came in a real body. Such a person is a deceiver and an antichrist. Watch out that you do not lose what we have worked so hard to achieve. Be diligent so that you receive your full reward. Anyone who wanders away from this teaching has no relationship with God. But anyone who remains in the teaching of Christ has a relationship with both the Father and the Son (2 John 1: 7- 9, NLT).

From the passage of scripture above, John teaches that ministers who remain in the teaching or Word of Christ have a relationship with both God the Father and the Son. Now, to remain in the teaching of Christ is to study the words, believe in the words of Christ, do or live the words of Christ and preach or teach the words of Christ to others for them also to learn and remain in the words of Christ.

This means the many pastors in our generation who refuse to faithfully abide in the teaching of Christ are disconnected from God; they do not have the God of the Bible. The apostle Paul also teaches that, “If anyone teaches a different doctrine and does not agree with the sound knowledge of Christ and the teaching that accords with godliness, he is puffed up with conceit and understands nothing (1 Timothy 6: 3-4, ESV).

We know that Jesus Christ is the King of kings and King of peace; He has a Kingdom.

And His Kingdom has a message which His faithful servants preach and teach to save people who labour and are heavy laden to find rest for their souls. Now, the message of the Kingdom is a message that points to the King. This is because the King and His Kingdom are one.

It is, however, sad that today many think pastors have the freedom to do and teach whatever they like. They do not know that ministers are called to a holy, high and heavenly calling. In fact, it is a call to stewardship and accountability. Christ is the caller, who appoints and places His ministers in various ministries, according to His will.

Throughout generations, God’s servants have always preached and taught messages God gave them. God does not call a person to be His messenger or minister without giving him a message they must preach or teach. God gives specific messages to everyone He calls. Thus a messenger of God and his message are inseparable. A minister of God is mostly known for the messages he preaches and teaches.

The foundational apostles of Christ stuck to the message they were given to preach and teach. They taught and preached about only what Christ commanded them to.

They were not interested in any other message except the doctrines of Christ. In fact, they preached and taught about the gospel of the Kingdom of God just as Christ commanded them (Matthew 24:14)

We can talk about the messages Wesley, Spurgeon, Knox and others preached, but one thing remains that true ministers of God preach the Good News of the Kingdom which points to Jesus Christ. They do not preach and teach what they like as we hear many do these last days. When ministers preach and teach about what they like or what the people will like to hear, they lead believers astray.

We live in the last days, awaiting the return of Jesus Christ. These are the days Christians must be greatly informed about the traits of true ministers so they can make better choices of pastors they wish to follow. One way we may know true servants of Christ is the message they preach and teach about – the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Therefore, we should not follow prophets blindly. We should not follow a pastor simply based on his bodily stature, oratory skills, seminary training, priestly garment or titles.

A servant of Christ follows Christ; he is Christ-centred and gospel-focused. So, choose a minister who follows Jesus Christ. Choose a pastor with Christ in mind.

Choose a pastor with eternity in mind and choose a pastor with the salvation of your soul in mind.



By James Quansah

jamesquansah@yahoo.com