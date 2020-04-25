Gospel Musician Prophet Seth Frimpong Is Dead

Prophet Seth Frimpong



Kumasi based gospel artiste and songwriter, Prophet Seth Frimpong, who is credited with hit songs such ‘Okumchola’ and ‘Nyame Animonyam’, is dead

He died at the age of 50.

The younger brother of the deceased, Rev. Emmanuel Frimpong, who confirmed this to BEATWAVES, said his brother died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, at the early hours of yesterday, Friday morning after a short illness.

According to him, his late brother “wasn’t feeling well” and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, April 21.

BEATWAVES gathered that the gospel musician had been battling diabetes, and for that reason, had been out of the public’s eye for several years.

Prophet Seth Frimpong, also known as the “Dancing Prophet”, had a blissful singing career spanning from the late nineties. He was very popular.

He released his first gospel album ‘Ade A Nyame Aka’ in 2000 followed by ‘Enkosi Aga’ in 2002 and ‘Mehuri So’, his third album, was released in 2004.

He is credited with hit songs including ‘Okumchola’, ‘Mehuriso’, ‘Adansidie’ and ‘Nyame Animonyam’. Before his untimely death, he released a remix of his popular song ‘Adansidie’ which featured Bro Sammy and Emelia Brobbey.

Veteran gospel musician Professor Kofi Abraham told BEATWAVES in an interview that the death of Prophet Seth Frimpong was a big blow to the Ghanaian music industry.

Prophet Seth Frimpong was a great musician and may his soul rest in peace, he said.

BEATWAVES wishes to extend our condolences to his family and children.

By George Clifford Owusu