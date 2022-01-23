Late Actress Marleen Hutchful Goes Home On Jan. 27

The remains of ‘Things We Do For Love’ actress, Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

This will be after a funeral ceremony at the Lashibi Funeral Home in Accra where family, friends and sympathisers are expected to gather and bid a farewell to Marleen.

Reports of Marleen’s death went viral on Friday. This has left followers of the one-time popular actress from the 2000s defunct TV series, Things We Do For Love in shock.

It is also unclear what ailment killed her.

“In the year 2000 u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance making your character as “Lois” a memorable one. Marlene, we part ways with u too soon! We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ. My deepest condolences to your family. The Lord will watch over them. RIP,” actor Adjetey Anang wrote on Instagram.

Announcing the funeral musician Yasmeen Helwani shared her obituary and wrote on Twitter, “RIP Marleen 💔 can’t believe I won’t see you walk by my stand at the market as usual. 😭 Condolences aunty Renate and family. This is hard.”

Marlene was one of the most loved teen characters in the rested series.

She played the role of Lois who was known for her American accent. She wasn’t an easy-going character in the series and was all remembered for how she never held back and carried her role very well.