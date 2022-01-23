Tuface Idibia Smiles To Davido & Wizkid’s Reconciliation

Celebrated Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia has said that the decision by his younger colleagues, Wizkid and Davido to reconcile their differences has put a smile on his face.



Davido and Wizkid on Friday hugged each other at a Lagos nightclub.

The duo also exchanged pleasantries as Wizkid whispered into Davido’s ears while they hugged for a long time.

The video which has gone viral has stirred reactions as fans went on social media rejoicing.

Tuface, reacting, took to his Instagram page to express joy for the reunion.

He wrote, “This put a smile on my face but Abeg Una let my song and video trend small.

“Run up my numbers biko, no distractions.”