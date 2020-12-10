Late Aliu’s Son Sets Record In Yendi

Farouk Aliu Mahama

Son of former Vice-President, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama, has retained the Yendi seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, with a huge vote margin.

Records are showing that the votes garnered by Farouk Aliu Mahama on Monday, is turning out to be the biggest in the heartland of the Dagbon Kingdom, which is a stronghold of the NPP.

Farouk Mahama took the seat with 40,624 votes cast while the NDC contender Alhassan Abdul Fatawu Jofa managed 24,755 of the votes.

Farouk Mahama thus increased the NPP’s votes from 27,000 in 2016 to over 40,000, which represents a 32% increase from the previous elections and stretched the NDC by some 18,000 votes.

Apart from parliamentary votes which saw an astronomical increase, the presidential votes in Yendi also significantly shot up by over 10,000 votes representing a 35% increase from 2016.

Farouk Aliu Mahama’s aggregate vote margin is one of the highest in all the 18 constituencies of the Northern Region.

President Akufo-Addo also managed more votes in Yendi than any other constituency in the Northern Region.

From Eric Kombat, Yendi