Afeku Loses In Evalue-Gwira

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency of the Western Region could not believe it when news broke out that the incumbent MP for the area and NPP’s 2020 parliamentary candidate, Catherine Abelema Afeku has lost the seat.

The incumbent MP was shockingly beaten by the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Kofi Nokoe, a former leader of Axim Youth Association (AYA) in the area. Nokoe polled 19,820 votes while Catherine Afeku had 17,287 votes.

Elisha Kabenlah, who represented the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), also secured 1,145 votes.

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency has been one of the swing areas for both the opposition NDC and the ruling NPP.

Catherine Afeku, who was seeking for re-election for the third time, won the parliamentary seat for the first time for NPP in 2008 but lost it to NDC in 2012 and came back to win it in 2016.

Catherine Afeku, who was a Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts and later the Minister of State at the Senior Minister Office prior the general elections, was confident of retaining her seat because of the great achievements the Akufo-Addo-led government has chalked and some ongoing projects in the constituency.

Some of the projects included construction of Axim seadefence wall, construction of sports stadium and youth centre at Axim, construction of cocoa board office at GwiraAiyinasi and the construction of fishing harbour at Axim among others.

The NPP MP for Jomoro, also in the region, Paul Essien, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, also lost his seat to the NDC’s DorcasAffoToffey.

The Deputy Minister garnered 19,889 while the MP elect, polled 24,356.

In the Sekondi Constituency, the incumbent NPP MP, Andrew Agyapa Mercer retained his seat after beating his main contender, Charles Hagan of the NDC and a fisherman.

Agyapa Mercer polled 17,259 votes to beat Mr. Hagan who had 10,310 votes.

This would be Lawyer Agyapa Mercer’s second term in Parliament after winning the seat for the first time in the 2016 general elections.

The NPP incumbent MP for the Takoradi Constituency, KwabenaOkyereDarko-Mensah also retained his seat when he polled 25,968 votes to beat his main challenger, Fredrick Faidoo, a legal practitioner who obtained 12,129 votes.

The incumbent MP, who also doubles as the Western Regional Minister, was first elected as an MP for the area in 2008 and will represent the constituents in Parliament for the fourth time.

In the Ahanta West Constituency, the incumbent NPP MP, Ebenezer KojoKum, a legal practitioner, was retained. He had 27,946 votes to beat the NDC’s Emmanuel OkumiAndoh who had 23,957 votes.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi