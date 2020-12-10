Jinapor Brothers Storm Parliament

The Jinapor brothers

The Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic which commences on January 7, 2021 will have two brothers in the house representing two rival political parties in the house.

They are John Abdulai Jinapor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Samuel Abu Jinapor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Whilst John Jinapor won the Yapei Kusawgu seat for the NDC, his junior brother, Samuel, won the Damongo seat for the NPP. The two constituencies are all in the newly-created Savannah Region.

The experienced of the two, John Jinapor, is a former Deputy Minister of Power under the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC administration who is entering a second term in Parliament.

It is however, going to be a first time in Parliament for Abu Jinapor, a lawyer and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Abu Jinapor polled 15,671 to defeat incumbent NDC MP Adam Mutawakilu, who garnered 13,330 votes in Damongo in the West Gonja District.

John Jinapor on the other hand retained his eat with 23,364, representing 62.13% after beating the NPP candidate who got 14,242, representing 37.87%.

By Ernest Kofi Adu