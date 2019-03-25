Lawmakers Snub Accident Victims

Ghana’s Members of Parliament (MPs) paid a minute silence for victims of the shooting incident in New Zealand which occurred on March 15, 2019.

They also paid tributes to victims of a natural disaster in southern Africa in which a cyclone left in its wake over 750 deaths.

Surprisingly, the lawmakers refused to pay tribute to the memory of the over 60 persons who lost their lives in separate car accidents in the Central and Bono East Regions on Friday, March 22, 2019.

The accidents occurred on the Techiman-Kintampo highway (Bono East Region) and Ekumfi-Winneba highway (Central Region).

In Parliament on Monday, New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Offinso South Constituency, Ben Abdallah Banda, read a statement commiserating with the government of New Zealand.

According to him, the murder of Muslims inside the Al Noor Mosque at Christchurch, New Zealand “sought to callously bereave 50 families and send about 15 countries whose nationals were victims, crying and wailing.”

BY Melvin Tarlue