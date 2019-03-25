DGN Update Now Twice Daily

DGN TV

The news segment on Accra-based television station, DGN TV, is now being aired twice daily.

The segment dubbed: ‘DGN Update’ was previously aired once a day but with the station gradually making headways in the Ghanaian news industry, its management has taken the bold decision to update viewers twice daily.

Godwin Namboh and Lady Poullos are the anchors for the DGN Update which airs at 12:30pm and 6:30pm.

DGN Update covers local news on politics, business, entertainment, sports as well as international news.

Producer of DGN Update, Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah, says the twice daily airing started last week.

She says within 15 minutes, DGN Update is able to feed its viewers with a lot of information on current affairs.

That, according to her, is a positive departure from the usual one-hour long news segments on most television stations across the country which sometimes ends up apparently boring viewers.

She stated that there has been positive feedback from viewers since the Update commenced a few months back, noting that the fast-rising station is poised to introduce more informative and educative contents going forward.

According to her, “with the Update, we actually sat down to study the concept most media houses use when they are presenting their news. We realized that its always the normal one hour, one-hour-thirty minutes broadcast … at a point it gets boring because one news story can take about 15 minutes or 10 minutes.

She says “even though they are giving you a lot of information, it can practically be summarized into one; just something short and then update your people later on.”

According to her, there has been positive response to DGN Update style of news presentation from foreigners in Ghana.

However, Ms Brown-Acquah observed some challenge in making Ghanaians to embrace the concept of shorter news but was hopeful the new trend will catch-up with viewers.



BY Melvin Tarlue