Lawyer Akoto Ampaw Reported Dead

Veteran Ghanaian lawyer and human rights, activist, Anthony Akoto Ampaw has passed on after a short illness, according to information gathered by DGN Online.

He reportedly died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGM), Legon.

Commonly known among his peers as ‘She She’, he practiced his law at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co where he rose to become a partner having worked together with Godfred Yeboah Dame, the current Attorney General, Philip Addison, Yoni Kulendi of Supreme Court, Samuel Atta Akyea among other high profile lawyers.

He was a former student of the University of Ghana and lead counsel of the legal team, who defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s win in the 2020 Presidential elections petition at the Supreme Court.

He was penned down to be the first Special Prosecutor when the OSP law was passed before Martin Amidu upstaged him.

He was also a vocal critic of the government’s handling of the Galamsey menace, advocating for the strict enforcement of laws to protect the environment.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late lawyer. His passing is seen as a great loss to the legal profession and the country as a whole.

Details of his funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

By Vincent Kubi