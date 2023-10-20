Sammi Awuku, Ayorkor Botchwey Called To Bar

Sammi Awuku

The Managing Director of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has achieved an impressive milestone in his career by being called to the Ghana Bar as a qualified Lawyer.

Sammi Awuku was called to the bar together with other colleagues such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assifuah among others.

Expressing his joy and gratitude, Sammi Awuku took to his social media handle to share his sentiments and congratulate his fellow colleagues who have embarked on this journey of legal practice.

Embarking on the path of becoming a lawyer is often described as daunting, and Mr. Awuku is no exception. Through years of diligent effort, including long hours of lectures, sleepless nights, intense group discussions, and reading numerous volumes of books, he has overcome all challenges that come with seeking this added career path.

In his social media post, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his lecturers, seniors, colleagues, and family who have played instrumental roles in helping him attain this remarkable success. Their guidance, support, and encouragement have fueled his determination to reach such heights in the legal profession.

The Managing Director of the NLA also extended his congratulations to his learned colleagues who have also been called to the Bar.

As he and his colleagues embark on this new chapter in their lives, they are optimistic that God’s light will continue to guide them on the path they have chosen.

This achievement not only brings personal satisfaction but also adds expertise and diversity to the management team of the National Lotteries Authority.

The NLA Managing Director’s transition to the legal profession not only demonstrates his personal determination and commitment to self-improvement but also serves as an inspiration to others within the organization and the wider community.

His achievement further highlights the importance of continued learning and professional growth in both one’s personal and career development.

The NLA congratulates its Managing Director on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to benefiting from his enhanced legal expertise and insight as he continues to lead the organization in the pursuit of its objectives.

By Vincent Kubi