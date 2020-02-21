Lawyer Opoku Boateng Eyes Nkawkaw Seat

Lawyer Joyce Boateng presenting her forms to the Nkawkaw NPP Secretary

THE Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Middle Belt Development Authority, Joyce Opoku Boateng, has filed her papers to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nkawkaw Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Joyce, a lawyer by profession, is counting on the delegates to secure the NPP slot for the December 7 general election, with her work for the party and achievements at the Middle Belt Development Authority as her trump card.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE shortly after submitting her forms, Lawyer Boateng promised to spearhead development in the area and subsequently win the seat for the NPP in December.

She said President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government had worked hard to deserve a second term in office and she would push the development agenda of Nkawkaw further when she is given the nod.

She took the opportunity to explain the work of the Middle Belt Development Authority which she said is the administration of the one million dollars per constituency initiative, with a mandate to initiate a project that would enhance the living standards of the people.

She said as part of her effort to develop the constituency, she was pushing for a modern sports complex for Nkawkaw to boost sports and help teams like Okwahu United and other educational institutions in the middle belt.

She disclosed that the construction of the Nkawkaw stadium would cost about GH¢2 million, adding “we are going to break the project into two phases; the first face will be the grassing of the pitch providing seats, whereas the second phase will look at how to fix the whole place properly.”

She highly commended the chiefs in the area for playing major roles in the effort to make Nkawkaw a model constituency, adding that the construction of the sports complex would bring job opportunities to the youth.

Apart from Lawyer Boateng, three other individuals have picked and filed their nominations to battle it out with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Eric Kwakye Darfour, who is the Eastern Regional Minister.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nkawkaw