Lawyer Petitions IGP Over Cop’s ‘Misconduct’

Yaw Boampong Adu-Brempong

A private lawyer, Yaw Boampong Adu-Brempong, has filed a petition at the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against Detective Sergeant Confidence Fiagadzi, alleging acts of ‘professional misconduct’ against him.

The alleged misconduct arises from the officer’s actions in an investigation into a complaint made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Mrs. Justina Nelson, against some media practitioners.

Detective Sergeant Confidence Fiagadzi is a Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The petitioner says his petition arises from the police officer’s conduct during an ongoing investigation involving his client, Wilberforce Asare, the Legal and Political Editor of Asaase Radio, an Accra-based radio station, as well as the Managing Editor of the Source Newspaper, who is currently under investigation for alleged publication of false news and extortion.

The petitioner further indicates that “the complaint, illegal and unjustified as it is, was lodged by Mrs. Justina Nelson against the background of civil actions she had already initiated against my client and the other journalists.”

He avers that throughout the investigation, Mr. Fiagadzi has conducted himself in a manner that abuses the rights of the suspect, “intimidates and coerces him into admitting matters inconsistent with the facts of the case, and disregards the lawful role of counsel.”

“The conduct of Mr. Fiagadzi clearly indicates prejudice against my client and a resolve to build a case against him, irrespective of the evidence on record and the facts to the contrary,” Mr. Adu-Brempong further alleges.

He alleges that on February 24, 2026, when his client reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters for the first time, Mr. Fiagadzi refused to disclose the full details of the allegations against him, to enable them to respond appropriately.

“He merely stated that the complainant alleged that the suspect had attempted to extort money from her through a third party,” without naming the said third party.

He further alleges that the police officer sought to dictate the contents of the cautioned statement he wished for the suspect to write, in clear violation of his rights.

Again, the petition alleges that on March 3, 2026, when his client reported to the police for the second time, as part of his bail conditions, the officer commanded the suspect to produce his fingers and proceeded to force his fingers unto a device without any explanation.

“After threatening and compelling my client into compliance, he provided a document (FORM 8) for my client to sign, indicating that my client would sign as “Prisoner’s Signature”.

The petition says the police officer “blatantly refused” to provide any explanation, and it took the intervention of another police officer present to clarify the procedures.

“This conduct constitutes a clear disregard of the constitutional right of my client to legal representation and the right to be informed of the nature of the accusation and the processes relating to the investigation, as guaranteed under Article 14(2) and Article 19(2)(d) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, 1992,” the petition indicated.

Alleged Assault

On the allegation of assault, the lawyer asserts that on March 16, 2026, when he and his client visited CID Headquarters, the police officer handed him (lawyer) a document after which he proceeded to ‘abruptly pick up’ a Samsung Z Fold mobile phone in his possession without enquiring the ownership of same.

The police officer reportedly later told the lawyer that the document he had handed to him was an ex-parte order from the Circuit Court authorising the seizure of electronic devices belonging to Wilberforce Asare, including a Samsung Z Fold phone, iPhones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets.

The lawyer said he expressed displeasure at this conduct and the police officer “became aggressive and physically confrontational,” and “dragged a table aside in an attempt to create space to confront me. He then assaulted me by forcibly holding my hand and squeezing it hard in an attempt to snatch back the court order he had earlier handed to me.”

Mr. Adu-Brempong further indicated that “After I released the document, he issued threats, warning that ‘if you don’t take care, you will see what I will let them do to you here’.”

“There is absolutely no criminality in the conduct of my client. Mr. Confidence Fiagadzi, through his actions of brute intimidation, threats, and assault, merely seeks to weaponise the criminal justice system to subdue my client, the Editor of the Source Newspaper, and cow him into a cessation of publications against the CEO of MIIF. This conduct is unwarranted and brings the Ghana Police Service into disrepute.”

He is therefore urging the IGP to investigate the conduct of the police officer and “institute appropriate disciplinary proceedings against him under the Police Service disciplinary regulations for conduct unbecoming of a police officer and abuse of authority.”

He is also asking the IGP to remove Detective Sergeant Confidence Fiagadzi from any further involvement in the investigation into Mr. Wilberforce Asare and reassign the matter to another officer “to ensure fairness, professionalism, and respect for due process.”

A Daily Guide Report