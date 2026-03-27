Unilever Launches Pepsodent Recycling Initiative

The students, teachers and staff of Unilever sitting on the furniture

Unilever Ghana has launched a nationwide recycling initiative aimed at converting used toothpaste tubes into functional school furniture for underserved communities.

The initiative, forms part of Pepsodent’s commitment to improving lives through better oral health and sustainable practices, which seeks to tackle two pressing challenges; plastic waste pollution and inadequate learning resources in rural schools.

Pepsodent has championed oral health education and preventive care in Ghana. This new programme extends the impact by linking everyday brushing habits to environmental protection and educational support.

A press release by Unilever Ghana’s Oral Care Category Team described the initiative as a practical solution to both environmental and social issues.

“Plastic waste continues to pose a significant environmental threat, while many schools lack basic furniture. This initiative allows us to address both challenges at once reducing waste and improving learning conditions for children,” the statement read.

The first phase of the project saw recycled toothpaste tubes transformed into tables and chairs, which were donated to Bethel Presbyterian School in Madina on Tuesday, March 18. The items were received by officials from the Ghana Education Service SHEP unit in the Madina district, along with school authorities.

“The initial recycled tubes were converted into tables and chairs which were donated by Unilever Oral Care Category Team to Bethel Presbyterian School in Madina on Tuesday, March 18, and received by representatives of the Ghana Education Service SHEP unit in Madina district as well as school authorities,” it explained

Unilever Ghana says the donation marks the first of many interventions planned under the initiative, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and community development.

The company has also called on the public to actively participate by collecting used toothpaste tubes and depositing them in designated Pepsodent recycling bins to be placed at strategic locations across the country.

“Pepsodent is encouraging households, schools, retailers, and communities across Ghana to take part by collecting used toothpaste tubes and depositing them in designated Pepsodent recycling bins located at strategic points nationwide,” it stated

The initiative, aligns with Unilever Ghana’s broader sustainability agenda and complements its ongoing oral health campaign, “Do the 2,” which promotes brushing twice daily morning and night for better hygiene.

By integrating environmental responsibility with health education and community support, Unilever Ghana continues to drive impactful change across the country.

“The recycling initiative aligns with Unilever Ghana’s broader sustainability agenda and complements its ongoing oral health advocacy under the Pepsodent ‘Do the 2’ campaign, which promotes brushing twice daily, day and night, for better oral hygiene,” it concluded.

By Florence Asamoah Adom