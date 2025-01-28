Lawyers Request Release Of Hajia4reall’s Passport For Self-Deportation

Hajia4reall

Lawyers representing Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, have formally requested the return of her passport from the U.S. government. In a document submitted to Judge J. Paul Oetken, the legal team sought the release of the passport to allow Montrage to initiate self-deportation proceedings to her home country, Ghana.

The letter, which was filed with the consent of the government, noted that Montrage’s passport had been surrendered to Pretrial Services following her arrest.

“We represent Ms. Mona Montrage on the above-captioned matter. We write with the consent of the government to respectfully request the release of Ms Montrage’s passport, which was surrendered to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest,” the letter stated, according to reports from Nydjlive.com.

The request aligns with a previous judgment that stipulates the return of her passport upon completion of her sentence.

Once her incarceration is concluded, Montrage is expected to be escorted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facility to the airport, where she will be flown directly to Ghana, without any domestic stops.

Montrage, who self-surrendered on July 29, 2024, is currently serving a sentence of one year and one day at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Philadelphia.

She was indicted on six counts related to her involvement in a series of romance fraud schemes and the laundering of their proceeds.

As her sentence nears its end, the request for her passport is the latest step toward her return to Ghana.