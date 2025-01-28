I have so much respect for President Akufo-Addo– Lands Minister-designate

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

Lands and Natural Resources Minister-designate, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, has clarified his widely discussed remarks on the reign of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The comments, made shortly after the former President’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, have drawn criticism, particularly from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who labeled them as harsh and disrespectful.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, January 27, the Ellembele MP emphasized that his remarks were not intended to attack the former President personally but were instead a reflection of the public sentiment regarding the performance of his administration.

“I have enormous respect for President Akufo-Addo and any president who occupies this highest office of our land,” he stated.

“The decisions they are confronted with are enormous and grave, and I don’t think we take that lightly at all. My comments were directed at his government, reflecting the views of the Ghanaian people who felt they had gone through significant hardships.”

His response came after Minority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh sought clarification on the tone of the comments, which many perceived as scornful. The nominee defended his remarks, asserting that as the then-Deputy Minority Leader, he had a responsibility to articulate the frustrations of Ghanaians.

On whether he would retract his comments with the benefit of hindsight, Mr. Armah Kofi-Buah stood by the essence of his statement, noting that it resonated with the people.

However, he admitted, “If there are words that came out sounding disrespectful, I regret them.”

Despite his explanations, Mr. Annor Dompreh pressed further, questioning the tone and phrasing of the remarks. In response, the nominee said, “If there are alternative words that better convey the sentiments I expressed, I am open to using those words in the future.”

Background

Following former President Akufo-Addo’s final SONA, Mr. Armah Kofi-Buah, in his capacity as the then deputy Minority Leader, delivered a strongly worded response criticizing the administration’s performance.

He cited widespread economic hardships, unsustainable debt levels, youth unemployment, and what he described as “reckless borrowing.”

“The people of Ghana have already given their verdict on the true state of the country, and that verdict is clear: economic hardships, huge debt, high youth unemployment, hopelessness, and more,” he said on January 3.

He also singled out the controversial National Cathedral project as emblematic of the administration’s misplaced priorities, adding, “Mr. President, you will be remembered as the first president who was cushioned by the IMF when you began and are still being cushioned at the end of your term.”

However, during his vetting, Mr. Armah Kofi-Buah reiterated that his remarks were not personal but rather reflective of the frustrations of the Ghanaian people.

He maintained his respect for the former President and all leaders who have occupied the highest office, acknowledging the weight of their responsibilities.

The Appointments Committee is expected to continue its deliberations before submitting its recommendations on the nominee.