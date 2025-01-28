3,000 Delegates, 7 African Heads of State To Participate In APD 2025

A scene at the launch of APD 2025

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) has confirmed that over 3,000 delegates from more than 46 countries worldwide will converge at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the 2025 edition of the African Prosperity Dialogues (APD).

This year’s event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, 30 January to Saturday, 1 February 2025.

This landmark gathering will feature seven confirmed African Heads of State, reinforcing the event’s significance as a premier platform for advancing Africa’s economic integration and prosperity agenda.

This announcement was made during the APN and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) hybrid press conference for the 2025 APD, held at the AfCFTA conference room, Accra, on Monday, 27 January 2025.

The APD 2025, hosted by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, this year’s conference will center on the theme: “Delivering the African Single Market Through Infrastructure: Invest, Connect, Integrate.”

The dialogues aim to galvanize public and private-sector stakeholders to accelerate infrastructure investments and integration, critical to realizing Africa’s vision of a single, interconnected continental market.

*Magnitude*

In his welcome address, Sidig Faroug El Toum, Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) Secretariat, emphasized the event’s magnitude.

“This year’s dialogues will be unprecedented in scope, with participation from diverse global players and leadership. Having over 3,000 delegates and seven Heads of State join us in Accra highlights the immense interest in advancing Africa’s economic prospects through strategic infrastructure investments,” he stated.

The APN CEO lauded the media’s pivotal role in advancing the goals of the African Prosperity Dialogues (APD) and expressed gratitude to the media and other key stakeholders for their contributions to making the dialogues a transformative platform for the continent’s economic integration.

“We treasure and value our partnership with the media, and we sincerely thank them for their contributions to the success of the African Prosperity Dialogues over the past two editions,” Mr. El Toum stated.

*Media role*

Mr. El Toum emphasized that the APN’s partnership with the media had evolved significantly, with more focused collaborations expected in the lead-up to the 2025 event. He cited a recent webinar held with media stakeholders and described it as a fruitful exchange that clarified the media’s role in shaping the discourse around African prosperity.

“Your presence here is deeply valued. The media’s involvement has materialized into a clearer and more influential role in shaping the dialogue itself, and we look forward to strengthening this collaboration,” he said.

*Key partnerships*

Mr. El Toum extended gratitude to a broad spectrum of partners who have played a vital role in the success of the APD, with a special mention of Ghana’s people for their unparalleled hospitality and support as hosts.

“We treasure the partnerships we have established with numerous actors. Among these, we deeply appreciate the Ghanaian people for their warm hospitality, which has been instrumental in hosting this event successfully. We also thank the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat for walking with us on this journey toward prosperity,” he stated.

*Infrastructure*

Taking his turn, the Chief of Staff at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Mr. Rui Pedro Afonso Livramento, underscored the critical role of infrastructure in achieving the vision of a fully integrated African single market.

Mr. Livramento reaffirmed the Secretariat’s commitment to fostering collaborations to address infrastructure deficits that continue to impede intra-African trade.

“The AfCFTA has made significant strides since its inception, including establishing a solid institutional framework and recording growth in trade under the Guided Trade Initiative,” he stated. “However, infrastructure remains a critical bottleneck. Inefficient transport and logistics add 30 to 40 percent to intra-African trade costs, particularly affecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

*Progress*

Mr. Livramento highlighted that to address these challenges, the AfCFTA Secretariat had championed the establishment of trade aggregators to integrate SMEs into continental value chains. He commended countries such as China, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa for leading efforts in this regard.

He said the theme “Delivering African Single Market Through Infrastructure: Invest, Connect, Integrate” by the 2025 African Prosperity Dialogues aims to underscore the importance of infrastructure development in realizing the continent’s ambitious economic goals.

“This theme emphasizes the crucial role of infrastructure in enabling the free movement of products, services, and investments across borders,” Mr. Livramento said. “Infrastructure modernization, enhanced connectivity, and digital innovation will be fundamental to unlocking the transformative potential of the AfCFTA.”

*Collaboration*

Mr. Livramento called for stronger partnerships among governments, private-sector actors, and development partners to create an enabling environment for infrastructure development. He expressed optimism that the 2025 edition of the APD would generate valuable insights and build momentum to accelerate the AfCFTA’s implementation.

“As one of the first major events of the year, this dialogue sets the tone for a prosperous 2025. Through collective action and strategic investments, Africa is ready to deliver on its promise of economic transformation,” he emphasised.

*Strengthening Partnerships*

Reflecting on the long-standing relationship between the APN and the AfCFTA Secretariat, Mr. Livramento noted their shared goal of advancing Africa’s prosperity through cooperation. “This marks the third year of collaboration with the APN, and I am confident that our strengthened partnership will drive further progress in the coming years.”

*Plans*

Stephanie Diatta, Chief of Partnerships and International Relations at the APN Secretariat outlined plans for the upcoming African Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025. She described the dialogues as a significant step toward achieving Africa’s immense potential through the implementation of the AfCFTA, the largest free trade area in the world.

She noted that the event would attract representatives from 46 countries, with seven heads of state already confirming their attendance. She emphasized that this diverse and influential assembly will focus on strategic solutions aimed at transforming Africa’s borders into bridges of economic integration and opportunity.

*Personalities*

The dialogues will be graced by prominent personalities, including Mesfin Tasew, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, whose visionary leadership has elevated African aviation to the global stage.

Other confirmed dignitaries include Ambassador Bridget Motsepe, a renowned advocate for economic empowerment in Africa; Dr. Abdulhamid Al Khalifa, President of the OPEC Fund; and Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

The event will also feature Dr. Amany Asfour, President of the Africa Business Council, and Moh Damush, CEO of Telecel Group. Additionally, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Chairperson of the APN Advisory Council, and H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, will play key roles in the discussions.

*Breakfast meeting*

Tonisha Tagoe, Lead of Breakfast Meetings at the APN Secretariat, expressed great enthusiasm as she shared exciting developments around the Africa Prosperity Dialogs 2025, particularly the expanded breakfast meeting series.

She emphasized that this series represents a pivotal moment in Africa’s journey towards economic growth, sustainability, and prosperity. “It’s an extreme honor and privilege to share these developments with you today,” she said.

Tagoe explained that 2025 marks the third edition of the African Prosperity Dialogs and the expanded breakfast meeting series, which has been elevated to a key component of the event.

For the first time, these meetings, typically side events, will have dedicated programming on the morning of day 1, scheduled for January 30, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The breakfast meetings will provide a platform for vital discussions on Africa’s most pressing issues, with the goal of shaping strategies that will influence the continent’s future.

The six distinct sessions planned for the breakfast meetings will cover topics crucial for Africa’s long-term prosperity, including female entrepreneurship, housing, payments, youth empowerment, public-private partnerships, and venture capital and private equity.

*APN*

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) is a private non-profit organization founded to advance the vision of “Africa We Want,” as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. It strives to promote Africa’s progress, independent of external aid. Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD)

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues series offers a strategic platform where movers and shakers across Africa elevate the continent’s economic integration objectives from ambition to real action.

Set in Accra, the APD is a one-of-a-kind event where African leaders from diverse areas of national endeavor gather each year to expedite, among other things, the implementation of the agreed initiatives within the AfCFTA trade bloc and shape the Africa Agenda for Action.

*APD 2025*

APD brings the continent’s critical challenges and industrialisation priorities into practical focus and aggressively advances the commercial and infrastructural interventions to achieve the vision of an Africa Beyond Aid.

Day One (30 January) will commence with the opening of the ProJet Afrique Exhibition, official side events, and the opening ceremony of APD 2025, featuring international dignitaries. Key discussions by renowned experts will be on infrastructure funding, transport, and logistics for free movement across Africa.

The day concludes with a Welcome Reception at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra. Day Two (31 January) focuses on crucial topics, including sustainable energy solutions, digital infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, STEM education, healthcare systems, and sustainable urban development.

Day Two will also have an open forum with contributions from all participants on the theme. These sessions will form the foundation for the summit’s outcome document with recommendations.

The final day (1 February) marks the High-Level Heads of State and Business Leaders’ Dialogue, culminating in a Presidential Roundtable discussion on policy frameworks for private sector participation in building Africa’s single market. At least six heads of state have confirmed their participation.

The day will feature two significant fireside conversations on BADEA’s US$50 billion Investment Fund and with one of Africa’s most celebrated industrialists.

The summit concludes on the night of the third day with the prestigious Africa Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential Gala Dinner at Kempinski Hotel, Accra. honoring individuals and organizations for their distinguished contributions to Africa’s prosperity and integration. The black-tie gala dinner will celebrate achievements that inspire the continent’s progress toward its 2063 vision of building the Africa we want.