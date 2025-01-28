Teddy Osei’s One-Week Celebration Slated For Thursday

The one-week celebration of the late Teddy Osei, a founding member of the legendary Ghanaian music group Osibisa, is set to take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at his family home in Chirapatre, Kumasi.

The event will be a traditional Ghanaian ceremony marking the one-week observation of Osei’s passing, bringing together family, friends, and fans to honour the life and legacy of the iconic saxophonist.

The ceremony will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be a time for reflection, music, and remembrance of Osei’s monumental contributions to African music.

As one of the key figures in Osibisa, Osei played a pivotal role in shaping the band’s distinctive fusion of Afrobeat, rock, and jazz, which earned them international acclaim in the 1970s.

Teddy Osei passed away on the morning of Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the age of 88. His death has left a deep void in the world of African music, but his influence continues to resonate globally.

Born in Kumasi, Osei’s musical journey began in his hometown, where he developed a passion for instruments at a young age.

His contributions to Osibisa helped define the band as one of the most influential African acts in history, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.

The one-week celebration is expected to attract music lovers and admirers of Osei’s work, as they come together to honour his memory and celebrate his enduring legacy.