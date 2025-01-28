Kumawood Actors Chase President Mahama Over Appointment

Kala Kumasi

A group of Kumawood actors has expressed frustration over being overlooked in President John Dramani Mahama’s recent appointments, despite their significant role in his 2024 election victory.

In a video posted on social media on January 27, 2025, actress Kala Kumasi, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, called on President Mahama to remember them as he continues to make key appointments to his government.

The actress pointed out that the Kumawood actors worked tirelessly during the campaign, from door-to-door outreach to promoting the president in advertisements, and believed their contributions warranted political recognition.

“We are the reason why he won the elections. We worked hard, doing door-to-door campaigns, and I even did an advert for him. I have seen the president making appointments, yet mine hasn’t come through. He should remember us,” Kumasi said.

The group of actors, including Michael Afrani, Nana Yeboah, Adanko, and Kwame Borga, expressed their disappointment over being sidelined, despite their active involvement in Mahama’s successful bid for re-election.

President Mahama, who was victorious in the 2024 general elections, has already made key appointments, including ministers for finance, interior, tourism, culture, and creative arts. However, the Kumawood actors feel their contributions to the campaign have not been properly acknowledged.

As the actors prepare to travel to Accra, they are hopeful that President Mahama will fulfil their call for inclusion in his government.