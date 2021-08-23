Leaked Food And Nutrition Paper 3 Untrue-WAEC

Head of the Ghana Council of WAEC, Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has announced that reports about a supposed leakage of the Food and Nutrition Practical paper of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), are false.

Head of the Ghana Council of WAEC, Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey disclosed that the African Education Watch, (Eduwatch) on Friday August 20, 2021, disseminated a report on social media.

The report she said, indicates that Today’s food and nutrition paper which was scheduled for 1:30pm was leaked on social media at 6:am yesterday and 11:06am today.

Upon briefing the media on Monday, August 23, 2021, she claimed “the information put out by EduWatch about the alleged leakage, is “untrue”, “misleading” and is creating anxiety among the “candidates” and the public”.

The reports about a leak for the August 20 paper were put out by the African Education Watch Executive Director, Kofi Asare, via his Facebook page.

Mr. Asare claimed at the time that he had reported the leak to WAEC.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Addy-Lamptey explained that guidelines for the Food and Nutrition Practical are however released early to help schools prepare adequately for the practical examination.

She explained the paper contains only guidelines and nothing more, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

She gave the assurance that effective mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the administration of a credible examination.

By Annie Wharton Savage