Leaked Tape: Joy FM, Citi FM In NDC’s Pocket

IT HAS emerged that two big media houses in Ghana are in the act of accepting cash offers from politicians before placing importance on some national issues which they ideally should be interested in.

This is because a leaked audio believed to have emerged from a meeting held at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) headquarters in Accra following the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident, has shockingly revealed that CitiFM and JoyFM were ‘bought’ by the NDC to broadcast live, the proceedings in Parliament relating to the controversial Chancery the Ghanaian government was alleged to have acquired.

The NDC Minority had at the time claimed that the Foreign Ministry President Akufo-Addo was seeking to pay about $12.1 million for a building that should cost about $3.5 million.

Both JoyFM and CitiFM were actively pursuing the issue with many Ghanaians not knowing the hand deals that had taken place.

But in the leaked audio, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu is heard telling members of the NDC he had to buy the two media outlets to carry the proceedings live, saying “so I said, we will get Joy and Citi to carry by force.”

BY Melvin Tarlue