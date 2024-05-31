Leaked Tape: Ofosu Ampofo To Open Defence In 3 Weeks

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

A High Court in Accra has given the immediate past National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, another three weeks within which to open his defence.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a communications officer of the NDC are on trial over a leaked audio tape which captures how the opposition NDC was allegedly planning to attack some public officers, including the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He was expected to open his defence yesterday but the court had to adjourn the case because he was absent due to illness.

The court had given Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo multiple opportunities to open his defence but he is yet to do so, mainly because of his health for which he had to undergo a surgery in the United States.

His counsel, Tony Lithur yesterday told the court that the accused was back in Ghana but could not make it to court due to a swollen leg.

“The first accused is back but it appears the long haul flight has aggravated his leg a bit. Yesterday when I asked him to come for preparation he couldn’t come, he said he was having difficulty to walk. That is why he is unable to come,” Mr. Lithur told the court.

He said he procured a medical excuse duty and Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo’s doctor has indicated that “because it is just a swell, within a week or two he could walk with a stick to court.”

Mr. Lithur, therefore, prayed the court to give them two weeks for the accused to open his defence.

Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that Mr. Lithur has shown her a copy of the doctor’s report, indicating that “I’m agreeable, having seen the doctor’s report, if he could be given the two weeks’ adjournment as he is praying the court.”

Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting as an additional High Court judge, adjourned the case to June 20, 2024.

The court at the last sitting on April 25, 2024, had told Kwaku Boahen to hold himself in readiness to open his defence on May 30, 2024, if Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo did not show up for the trial.

This was after the trial judge held that the trial which began in December 2019 has taken too long.

The judge indicated that, “I think the matter has kept, in my view, a little bit too long,” and subsequently went on to order that if Ofosu-Ampofo who has been absent multiple times as a result of ill health does not show up on May 30, 2024, then his co-accused should open his defence.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen are on trial over a leaked audio tape which captures how the opposition NDC was allegedly planning to commit crimes in the country and turn round to blame them on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Among the strategies were the creation of a general state of insecurity in the country through kidnappings, arson and verbal attacks on public officials like the immediate past Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Prof. Emmanuel Asante, and EC boss, Jean Mensa.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer.

Mr. Boahen, on the other hand, is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak