LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Reach 50k Career Points

LeBron James made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 combined points, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 40-year-old reached the milestone in the first quarter, sinking a deep three-pointer off a pass from Luka Doncic.

James, already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, finished with 34 points, bringing his career total to 50,033 over 6,000 points ahead of second-placed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

His record includes 41,871 regular season points and 8,162 in the playoffs. Reflecting on the achievement, James said, “I’m super blessed to score this many points in the best league in the world.”

Now in his 22nd season tying Vince Carter for the most in NBA history, James played a key role alongside Doncic, who had 30 points and 15 assists.

The Lakers’ seventh straight win moved them to second in the Western Conference standings.