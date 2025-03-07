Ghana Premier League Back After Month- Long Break

The Ghana Premier League will officially resume tomorrow March 8, 2025, after an unexpected one-month hiatus following the passing of Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley.

To compensate for the lost time, the Competitions Department has revised the league calendar, with Match Days 20, 21, and 22 now scheduled as midweek fixtures.

This adjustment aims to keep the season on track while maintaining competitive balance and minimizing disruptions.

As the league returns, fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of matches, reigniting the passion and energy of Ghanaian football.

Bibiani Gold Stars lead the league table with 34 points, with just a goal separating them and second-placed Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Heart of Lions come in third place with 33 points, followed Accra Hearts of Oak who are just three goals behind, also on 33 points.

Karela FC and Legon Cities are both on 16 points, sitting in 16th and 17th position, while Accra Lions bottom of the league table with 16 points.

By Wletsu Ransford