Kurt Urges Clubs To Apply FIFA Training For Growth

Facilitators and participants after the workshop

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has urged Premier League club representatives to apply the knowledge gained from the FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management workshop, which concluded on March 5, 2025.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, he thanked FIFA for supporting Ghanaian football development and emphasised the importance of continuous learning. He recalled his 2019 visit to Zurich, where he discussed empowering African football through knowledge-sharing with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This training at our doorstep is a blessing. Seeking knowledge should be a key part of our journey. FIFA, bring us more,” Mr. Okraku said

The workshop covered key areas such as club operations, stadium management, finance, marketing, governance, and leadership. It aimed to strengthen the professional and administrative capacities of Ghanaian clubs.

Led by FIFA experts, including Solomon Mudege and Pedro Manuel Correia Miranda, the initiative is part of FIFA’s collaboration with the GFA to enhance football management in Ghana and prepare clubs for domestic and international competitions.

Mr. Okraku encouraged clubs to implement what they learned, ensuring long-term growth for Ghanaian football.

By Wletsu Ransford