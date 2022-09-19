Lee Ofori Makes Waves With ‘Testimony’

Lee Ofori

Female gospel artiste and songwriter, Linda Amponsah, known in the gospel music scene as Lee Ofori, is making an impact on the local gospel music scene with her single titled ‘Testimony’ released recently.

Fused with beautiful rhythm and drum beat to match, the song which was released in April this year offers great inspiration to all Christians.

‘Testimony’, is a great delight to listen to as the lyrics focus on the teachings of Christ.

She is hopeful that the song would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Christians as well as music lovers.

The single, BEATWAVES gathered, is one of the favourite tracks she wants her fans to enjoy as they praise God. The song carries a message that will surely help transform lives.

Lee Ofori, who has been in the music industry for some years now, has dedicated her whole life and music to God to show appreciation for what He has done and continues to do for her.

As one of Ghana’s gospel music icons whose presence in the music industry has been welcomed by music fans, Lee Ofori can best be described as multi-talented and a versatile artiste with a vision.

Credited with inspirational songs like ‘Enkosi Aga’, ‘God Is Good’, ‘Adom (It’s Grace)’, ‘He Is Enough’, ‘Bone’, ‘He Is Worthy’ and a host of others, all her songs have great inspirational lyrical contents. They are available on all the online digital music platforms.

The sensational gospel act, who began her music career at the age of four, said she was ever ready to exhibit her creative talents anytime she had the chance to perform live on stage.

Her social media platforms are YouTube: Lee Ofori, Facebook: Lee Ofori Instagram: leeofori 1, Twitter: Officialleeofori and TikTok: @leeofori8. Contact info: WhatsApp : 0549052467.

By George Clifford Owusu