Diana Hamilton To Hold ‘Akwantupa Experience’ Concert

Diana Hamilton

Award-winning UK-based gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, will host the maiden edition of her annual gospel concert dubbed, “Akwantupa Experience Concert” in London.

The event is scheduled to take place in London’s Dominion Hall on September 24, 2022.

The event is expected attract all music lovers and fans of Diana Hamilton in and around London.

The concert is being organised by Diana Hamilton in partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance, as part of the promotion of the firm’s Akwantupa policy, which was introduced in 2017 and targets Ghanaians living abroad.

The policy offers payment of a lump sum cash benefit to finance funerals of family members and loved ones who live in Ghana.

Diana Hamilton started her music journey at the age of 14 while working as a backing vocalist for Francis Agyei.

She was among the few singers who were featured on Francis Agyei’s ‘Metwere Obotan’ and other projects in the early 1990s.

She worked with Zapp Mallet during the recording sessions and subsequently on her own album in 2007.