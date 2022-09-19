Riverfest 2022 Set For December

Edem

The maiden edition of the Riverfest 2022, a three-day cultural and musical event with the aim of promoting Ghanaian culture through music, is scheduled to take place in December.

Themed the ‘Ada Calypso’, the event will take place from December 16 to 18 in Ada Foah, at the Camp Tsatse Resort, on the banks of the Volta River.

It has a lineup of intriguing activities which will showcase various aspects of Ghanaian culture as well as tourist sites in the country.

It will be a fun-packed three day experience with pool parties, car shows, boat rides, DJ competitions, giveaways, and clubbing.

“Riverfest 2022” is an annual festival curated to celebrate and propagate the socioeconomic and cultural affairs of Ghana.

The festival is set for both residential and non-residential participation. Residential patrons will arrive on Friday and leave on Sunday. All non-residential revellers will be welcomed on Saturday for the full day event.

Several artistes including popular hitmaker Edem will also be around to thrill patrons to back to back hit songs to usher participants into the Christmas mood.

Organiser of the event, Nana Yaw Manteaw, called on all party lovers and tourists who will be in Ghana for Christmas to be in Ada and have a time of their lives.

“We’ve put together several activities for the three-day event and it will be a time to remember. It will be fun-filled and if you really want to take a break this December and have some fun then Riverfest 2022 will be the place for you,” Manteaw said.