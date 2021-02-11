Legon Cities’ Boss, 8 Others Vie for Oti Council of State Slot

Richard Kings Atikpo

Oti Region’s slot on the Council of State has received nine nominations as at February 4, 2021.

Notable among the aspirants is businessman and President of Legon Cities Football Club, Richard Kings Atikpo.

The 39-year-old who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lemla Petroleum Ltd and Chairman of Gulf Energy Limited will be competing with eight others on Friday, February 12, 2021, to secure the region’s slot on the Council of State.

Being one of the newly created regions, expectations and interest in the process have been high, hence the high number of aspirants.

The other aspirants include 59-year-old Michael Charles Kwabena Twentor, a businessman from Kete – Krachi; Nana Ollator Kofi, 71, a retired Health Officer at Akan District Assembly, Nana Owusu-Afari, 79, an Entrepreneur and Nana Obonbo Sewura Lupuwura II, 46 a Coordinator of Agric and Environment at the Ga East Municipal Education Office (Abokobi).

The rest are, Michael Kwabla Besa Katamani 38, Akan District Assembly (Welfare Officer); Barnabas Kwame Yeboah, 34, Henry Brekumi-Antwi (Nana Osabarima Antwi Adjei), 59 and Divine Dzegbla Dzidodo, 58.

The exercise which is nationwide had nominations open on February 1, 2021.

Since the closure of nomination about a week ago, the nine aspirants have been lobbying intensely to win the hearts of the electoral college; which by law is made up of two selected assembly members from each of the 8 Municipal/District Assemblies (MDAs) in the region.

The Oti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Nuhu Mohammed said the region is ready to undertake the exercise. The election which is expected to state at 10:00 am 10:00 am at 2:00 pm w2:00 pm held at the conference room of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council.

The Council of the state is established by Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana is meant to counsel the President in the performance of his function as the President of Ghana and the commander in chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Council of State membership includes a former Chief Justice of Ghana, former chief of Defense Staff, a former Inspector general of Police, the president of the National House of Chiefs, one elected representative from each of the 16 Regions of Ghana and 11 appointees of the President.

The election of the regional representatives is in accordance with paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)