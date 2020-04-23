Legon Cities, Care World Show 37 Hospital Love

Officials of Legon Cities and Care World in a pose with the military officers

Legon Cities FC and Care World Global have donated items and equipment to the 37 Military Hospital towards the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

The group which also includes Gulf Energy, Lemla Petroleum Limited, Networking for Hope (an NGO based in Accra), Airtech Limited and Lemla Veterinary Services made the donation as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus and to support the hospital and the GAF Treatment Centre to manage the cases brought to the facilities.

The items included 500 personal protective equipment (PPE), 516 disposal bed sheets, 50 each of cannula S14 and S18s, 55 video laryngoscopes and 28 dissecting forceps, 21 bedsteads, 12 bedside desks, carrier stretchers and an examination bed. The rest are wheel chair, food trolleys, metro shelving, suction machines and gaskets, nebulizers, vacuum seals, patient strap, dissecting forceps, vagina speculums, an aneroid sphygmomanometer, thermometers, ambu bags, bar soaps, tissue rolls, sanitizer dispensers and a host of other equipment and numerous assorted disinfectants.

The items were donated on behalf of the group by Dr. Kwaku Danso Agyei, a Ghanaian physician, and Richard K. Atikpo whose corporate profile includes Board Chair of Legon Cities, Gulf Energy and Lemla Energy.

Mr. Atikpo reiterated the importance of supporting the work of government in dealing with the threat of COVID-19, saying, “We are excited to be part of governments’ efforts in dealing with this deadly virus. Government alone cannot be solely responsible for footing the bills and as part of our corporate social responsibility, we believe that there is the need to support the team fighting the threat of COVID-19 and therefore have decided to come in to aid the 37 Military Hospital and the GAF COVID-19 Treatment Centre.”

The Director General of Medical Services of GAF, Brigadier General EC Saka, and the Commander of 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General NA Obodai, on behalf of GAF and the hospital expressed appreciation to the group for the huge support.

