Legon Residents Hail Police Community Engagement Concept

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Police–Community Engagement concept introduced by Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, is yielding results as residents of Legon and its environs have praised him for using the initiative to reduce crime in the area.

A resident, Edward Acquah has said, since the introduction of the concept last year in the area, residents now feel safe and confident to report criminals to the police knowing that their identities are secure.

“I have been living here for the past ten years and for the first time, we had the opportunity of police officers visiting us and sharing our security challenges.

“The police engaged us in a durbar and made us know that we can walk to the offices of our commanders and talk to them on security issues bordering us, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he stated.

Continuing, he said, “they made us understand that we can walk to the offices of our district commanders and share with them our security challenges or share information on criminal activities in the area, and I can see that this is working because this concept has reduced criminal activities in our area.”

He said, initially residents could not move in the area at 8pm without being attacked by criminals.

“They have also intensified police patrols in the area and those criminals who were previously snatching victims’ bags and phone have all moved from the area,” he disclosed.

The police–community engagement started last year at the national level by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) together with some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) embarking on a regional tour and interacting with community members, chiefs and opinion leaders.

Some regional commanders also continued with the community engagement tour within their respective regions, especially in the northern part, Bono and Greater Accra regions.

The Director General in charge of the Public Affairs Directorate, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, when contacted said the concept is part of police strategies in curbing crime.

“We are happy that we are getting a good feedback from residents, and this attests to the fact that criminal activities have reduced,” he said.

