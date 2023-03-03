Leicester City Boss Blasts Amartey

Daniel Amartey

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rogers, has expressed frustrations following the Foxes FA Cup exit at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey’s error cost Leicester in the first half, as he gave the ball away to Blackburn player Tyrhys Dolan, who broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute.

Amartey and right-back Ricardo Pareira were bullied by Sammie Szmodics to Blackburn’s lead in the second half.

Nigerian attacker Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the hosts in the 67th minute.

“We didn’t defend well enough. I think the first goal we gave the ball away so easily. It was poor decision making, and they end up going one up. Second goal also we gave the ball away and we failed to defend it. So when you do that consistently in the game and give the ball to opponents, they punish you and that’s what happened,” he said after the match.

“At 2-1 we get back into it but they had more quality and we didn’t get that,” he added.

Amartey has been out of the team for sometime, but Rodgers decided to make changes to his team for the FA Cup.

Leicester City travel to Saint Mary’s on Saturday, March 4, 2023.