Lekzy Club Tour Hits Takoradi

Lekzy DeComic

Stand-up comedy fans are invited to a historic comedy event dubbed “Lekzy Club Tour-Lov-Ter Edition” on Saturday, February 17 at the Calendars, Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The show will feature renowned comedians like OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, MJ The Comedian, among others.

Comedy lovers will laugh a lot since the comedians have assured them that it will be an unforgettable evening.

Comedy enthusiasts from Takoradi and the surrounding areas are anticipated to attend the event, which also features Lekzy DeComic.

The featured performer, Lekzy, is a clever comedian whose charming demeanor and clever repartee will have you laughing the entire time.

The show is a novel idea designed to allow comedy fans to get to know their favourite comedians on a deeper level.

Comedy fans are assured of resounding memories of the night long after they have left the venue.

By George Clifford Owusu