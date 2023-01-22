Lepowura Jawula, Former GFA Chairman Dies At 74

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Alhaji MND Jawula, has died in the United States of America at the age of 74.

He was the Chairman of Ghana’s football governing body GFA from 1997 to 2001 before chairing the MTN FA Cup Committee.

He last served as Chairman of the seven-member Ghana Premier League Management Committee from 2019 before he passed away.

Prior to be coming Ghana football administration, Alhaji Jawula was chairman of the 1995 Black Starlets team that won the World Cup in Ecuador.

He was a board member of Real Tamale United and a CAF Interclub Committee Member.

Alhaji Jawula also served as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance as well as Chief Director of defunct Ministry of Railways, Ports and Harbours at a stage in his illustrious public career.

Aside football, he was the Lepowura of the Kujolobite Gate of Lepo-Kpembe in the Savanna Region.

By Vincent Kubi