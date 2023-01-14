Let NDC Be Your ‘God’ – Fifi Kwetey Tells Voltarians

The newly elected General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has begun his political journey with tribalistic comments, by urging his fellows Voltarians to take the party as a religion and worship it like ‘’God’’.

According to him, the Volta Region witnessed transformation during the late Jerry John Rawlings era under the NDC, which brought to an end the struggles of indigenes having to travel to countries in the West African sub-region to seek greener pastures, hence the need for the indigenes to take the party as a religion.

He stated that “There is nothing shameful about it, somehow the NPP makes it look as if it is wrong for Voltarians to take the NDC as a religion. Your religion may not be the best, but that is your religion. It is your responsibility to make sure that you fix it, you change it. You bring changes within that religion’’.

Fifi Kwetey, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of a retreat for Volta Regional NDC Executives in Dzodze in the Ketu North Constituency said the Eastern and Ashanti Regions have aligned with the NPP, and thus urged the Voltarians to emulate the same and believe in the NDC.

“You talk to some young people of Volta, they think it is something of pride to say ‘as for us we are not like our forefathers and uncles, and we believe that we should not continue with that [supporting the NDC]. There is nothing wrong holding to the foundation, that is the clear foundation, that has built our culture”, he said.

He decried how the love for the NDC in the region has been dwindling, adding that “No matter how poor NPP may lead, no matter how bad NPP may govern, no matter even how bad NPP may neglect those regions, they understand that is their party’’.

Speaking further, he noted that they must get accustomed to the opposition party, own and believe in it irrespective of its performance in government and contribution to the development of the region.

He expressed disgust at some youths from the Volta Region refuting being members of the NDC, explaining that they cannot inherit a political party supported by their forbearers.

He further entreated the party in the region to improve on its coordination to rope in every resident in and outside the region who is an Ewe to support the NDC and identify it as a religion.

The Volta Regional NDC Chairman, Mawutor Agnavitor also emphasized the need for a strategic direction and effective party management to increase the party’s voting pattern.

The Ho West Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Bedrza, who is the Chairman of the Volta Parliamentary caucus, promised that the NDC would win all 18 seats in the region in 2024.

BY Daniel Bampoe