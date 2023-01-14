President Fires NDA Second Deputy CEO

The appointment of the Second Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, has been terminated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare read “We wish to inform you that, H.E the President has decided to terminate your appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority with effect from 21st March,2023.”

Mr. Yir-Eru Engmen, has been directed by the Chief of Staff to hand over his duties and any official property in his custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before his departure.

He joins Patrick Seidu, another deputy CEO has also been sacked.

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare however thanked Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen for services and wished him well in their future endeavors.

Mr. Yir-Eru Engmen was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2018 as one of the two Deputy Chief Executive Officers of the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

The Northern Development Authority (NDA) has been in the news in recent times over some alleged corruption related case at the office.

A contract sum awarded to A&Q’s Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) is alleged to have been inflated.

The Special Prosecutor has since commenced investigations into the suspected corruption related case at the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

Meanwhile , the Coordinator for Special Initiatives, Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana, former CEO and other officials have all been invited by the Special Prosecutor for questioning and subsequently granted bail over the alleged corruption related case.

The Special Prosecutor has assured that anybody found guilty of the alleged corruption related offenses will be charged and arraigned before court for prosecution.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale