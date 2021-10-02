Let’s Break The 8 With Unity-Abu Jinapor

The Damongo Constituency Member Parliament, Samuel Abu Jinapor has entreated the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in he Savannah region to stay United to enable the party break the eight-year political cycle of the country.

According to him, the NPP in the Savannah region is poised to win the entire seven constituency seats come 2024 general elections.

“ The Savannah region is going to contribute its quota to the forward match of the NPP , God willing 2024 the NPP in the Savannah region will fight for every vote and we will battle for every political space in all the seven constituencies because we have to break the eight with unity .”

Addressing party supporters at Daboya in the North Gonja district of the Savannah region during the party’s delegates conference ,the Damongo constituency MP said the Savannah region is more represented in the president Akufo-Addo’s government than any other government including the then John Dramani Mahama’s government.

He called on party executives and supporters in the Savannah region to ensure that they work hard to break the eight cycle for the development of Gonjaland and Ghana as a whole.

The National Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu who attended the delegates conference at Daboya said it was as not a coincidence that the party decided to begin the regional delegates conference in the Savannah region because the Savannah region showed excellent performance in the 2020 general elections.

The NPP National Secretary debunked claims by the NDC that the NPP has abandoned road projects in the Savannah region.

He accused former president John Dramani Mahama of awarding some of the road contracts to his brother n the Savannah region who has refused to complete them.

“ Former president John Dramani Mahama awarded a contract to his brother and he has been paid but he decided not to continue with the contract and you have the audacity to come and stand here at our conference to rather accuse us of not completing a project that he former president have to his brother.”

Mr. Boadu noted that the NPP has implemented policies that has transformed lives in the country including the Savannah region and urged the people of the Gonjaland to trust the NPP deliver on its promises.

“ To whom much is given much is expected so we are hoping that in 2024 we will increase our votes from 80,000 to 100,000 in the Savannah region.”

He indicated that the party will soon rollout membership registration which is entirely separated from the registers and urged party supporters to register.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Savannah regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia,said the Savannah region is one of the regions that went beyond expectations by many in the 2020 general elections.

“ This region was targeted below our current status at the national level but we worked against all odds to achieve our target and let me put this on record that there was no region in the country that was able to increase its parliamentary seats by 2 constituencies in the 2020 general elections accept Savannah region.”

The Savannah regional Chairman of the NPP stated that the region could not have achieved their tartlet without the tactical advise of their council of elders , research team , polling stations executives , electoral area coordinators , constituency and regional executives and the logical support from the headquarters of the part.

“ The huge support from the national level gave our grassroots the power and strength to match the NDC boot for boot which gave out the massive performance.”

He called on the party supporters to stay united and appealed to the national level to resource the Savvanah region ahead of 2024.

Some national executives who graced the regional delegates conference at Daboya are National Youth Organizer, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye , 3rd National Vice Chair, Michael Omari-Wadie , 1st National Vice Chair , Rita Talata Asobayiri and other bigwigs.

FROM Eric Kombat, Daboya