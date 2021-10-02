Okwawu, Kwaebibirem Set For Replay …At A Neutral Ground

A scene during the match in dispute

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has ruled in a latest appeal decision and ordered the Eastern Region Division Two Middle League match involving Okwawu United and Kwaebibirem United FC to be replayed at a neutral venue.

The country’s football adjudicating body (Disciplinary Committee) has quashed the decision to award the points to Kwaebibirem United FC.

Okwawu United were declared losers by the judicial body in the Eastern Region but that has been overturned by the higher appellate body.

Part of the ruling from the Disciplinary Committee read, “That the Division Two Middle League match between Kwaebibirem United FC and Okwawu shall be declared null and void.”

It added, “That the match shall be replayed on a date and at a venue to be determined by the ERFA with adequate security presence.

“That though the Appeals Committee has ruled that the match should be replayed, anyone who misconducted themselves at the said match shall be charged by the ERFA prosecutor.”

Fans rushed onto the pitch after referee Emmanuel Kofi Agudavi awarded a controversial penalty to Kwaebibirem – which sparked anger and chaos in Dawu.

The match has since been rescheduled for a neutral venue with the winner facing Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club for a sole slot to Zone 3.