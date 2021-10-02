Abrepo Lift MTN Ashantifest Cup

Some of the players displaying their medals and the trophy

Abrepo has been crowned the 2021 MTN Ashantifest Cup champions after beating Kotei Deduako 5-4 on penalties last Saturday at the Paa Joe Stadium, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus, Kumasi.

It ended goalless in regulation time, forcing the winner to be settled through penalty shootout, which saw Abrepo emerging tops.

And for their efforts, Abrepo received a cash prize of GH¢20,000 as well as a giant trophy and medals from telecommunication giant – MTN Ghana. For finishing second, Kotei Deduako were also rewarded with a cash prize of GH¢10,000 and medals.

Eight teams from across the garden city (Kumasi) participated in the community football championship which was organised as part of the 2021 Ashantifest. The communities included; Kotei Deduako, Fante New Town, Asafo, Tech, Bantama, Dichemso, Asokore Mampong, and Abrepo.

Apart from winning the trophy, Abrepo also took the Most Valuable Player, Goal King, and the Fair Play Award.

The 2021 edition of the Ashantifest coincides with the 25th anniversary of MTN Ghana. In view of that, the company has pledged to invest an amount of 207 million dollars to enhance its operations across the country.

From The Sports Desk