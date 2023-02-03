Let’s Continue With The Tradition – Alan Tells Delegates

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen aka Alan Cash has appealed to party delegates to allow the NPP tradition to continue by voting him to become the party’s flagbearer.

According to him, that will enable the party break the eight and continue with the good work stated by President Akufo Addo.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen made the appeal to Nananom of the Sunyani Traditional Council when he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of the area, as part of his regional tours, to sell his message on Great Transformational Plan to party delegates.

Flanked by party supporters, Mr. Kyerematen maintained he has been well-versed in the NPP’s tradition since 1992 and served the party and government well in various capacities hence his request that he should be given the nod to lead the party

“I served both under President Kufour’s government and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government as Trade Minister including Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America. Let’s elect somebody who is well vested in the NPP tradition and has the appeal to all Ghanaians but not limited only to the NPP so we can win the general election to break the eight by setting a record in the political history of the country since inception of the democratic dispensation.

“Everyone member of our party and Ghanaians know that I have served Nana Akufo Addo with the best of my abilities. I have been with him through thick and thin and I am marketed already so we don’t need any other person to be marketed again. My name is a household name and I am known in every village and cranny of the country, he noted. I am known already so I need no campaign,” he averred.

According to the former Trader and Industry Minister, the NPP, under Nana Addo, performed creditably so Ghana needed the same party to continue with the good works and not allow any party to truncate projects that have been started by the party.

He added that “Under Nana Addo we implemented the Free SHS, the Planting for Food and Jobs, the One District, One Factory where 296 factories have been established throughout the country. The Bono Region has not been left out in this and about six factories are currently working while eleven are at various stages of construction.”

He also spoke about Business Resource Centres established in the country where business men and women could walk in and receive advice on how to run their businesses, adding “So far 67 of these resource centres have been opened out in the country.”

He further noted that under his good leadership, the African Continental Free Trade Area and its secretariate were established in Ghana to promote trade among African countries so called on the delegates to vote for him to lead the party to win the election to continue with the good work by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The queenmother of Sunyani, Nana Akosua Asor Brayie II, on her part, advised all the flagbearers to conduct their campaign with decorum devoid of insults, accusations and counter accusations so that after one person was chosen, the rest could rally behind him.

