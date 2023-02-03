Modern Commercial Centre For Sabin-Akrofrom

Nana Osei Kofi and other dignitaries during the sod-cutting ceremony

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES in Sabin-Akrofrom and the nearby communities in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region are set to improve very soon.

This follows a sod-cutting ceremony by Nana Osei Kofi, the Chief of the town, for the construction of an ultra-modern Commercial Center at Sabin-Akrofrom.

The three-storey building complex would have 260 stores, 190 sheds for market women, two banking halls, lorry terminal, restaurants, clinic, police station and fire station.

The multi-purpose project, would be completed in two years’ time to help improve the business and living standards of residents of the town.

Nana Osei Kofi, Chief of Sabin-Akrofrom, and the traditional council in the town, are financing the capital-intensive project to help boost business activities in the area.

The big project forms part of series of activities, marking Nana Osei Kofi’s tenth anniversary after he was enstooled as chief of the town by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll.

In his address during a sod-cutting ceremony, Nana Osei Kofi, said the project was in fulfillment of the traditional authority’s commitment to boost development in the area.

He said parts of monies, generated from the market, would be used to sponsor the education of the indigenes who may want to further their education to the highest level.

“I have a Charity Foundation which was established to sponsor brilliant but needy students within the community, and because we have a broader dream for education, parts of funds generated from the market would be used to sponsor the education of my people.

“We want to produce great personalities such as doctors, bankers, nurses, parliamentarians, judges, lawyers, journalists and even a president from our community.

“But before we can achieve that great vision, we need to educate our youth to climb high the academic ladder to attain degrees, masters and PHDs,” he pointed out.

The Chief stated that he has a dream to transform Sabin-Akrofrom and make it the envy of all, so he urged his people to actively support him to realise his big vision.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll’s representative, Hiahene, Prof Oheneba Boakye-Adjei II, lauded Nana Osei Kofi for his exemplary leadership style and urged him to sustain his good works.

Gloria Tima Gambra, speaking on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, also commended the chief for his good works for Sabin-Akrofrom.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi