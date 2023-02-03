Varane Quits International Football

Raphaël Varane

Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football after France’s failure to retain the World Cup in Qatar.

Varane was part of the side that won the tournament in 2018 but was unable to help Les Bleus defend their crown last year.

The Manchester United defender has been key member of the French national team ever since making his international debut in 2013.

Varane started every game at the 2018 World Cup as France lifted the trophy for the first time since 1998.

However, he struggled in Euro 2020 as France were knocked out at the round of 16 stage, losing a penalty shootout against Switzerland.

The centre-back was a major doubt for making the trip to Qatar after picking up an injury with United in the lead up to the tournament but was selected.

Varane made 93 appearances for France.